On Saturday, May 13, the National Association of Letter Carriers will be holding its 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger National Food Drive. It is one of America’s great days of giving. We have collected more than 1.88 billion pounds of food over the past 30 years. The drive is timed to resupply local food pantries when they are usually depleted and entering the summer with low supplies. This year the demand is greater than usual. Lancaster County letter carriers will once again pick up nonperishable food donations.

Participating in this year’s drive is simple. United States Postal Service carriers delivered postcards in participating areas, requesting that nonperishable food items be placed in a bag, either in or around your mailbox the morning of May 13. Your letter carrier will do the rest. All donations collected remain in your area and will be donated to local food pantries.

The top requested nonperishable food items are cereal, pasta, pasta sauce, rice, canned fruits and vegetables, canned meals (such as soups, chili and pasta), 100% juice, peanut butter, macaroni and cheese, canned protein (tuna, chicken and turkey), beans (canned or dry) and shelf-stable milk (not requiring refrigeration).

You also can donate healthy, low-sodium and low-sugar items such as beans, oatmeal and other whole grains, and canola or olive oil. All items should be unexpired and in plastic or cardboard packaging. Please, no glass jars or bottles.

Please help letter carriers and the U.S. Postal Service in our fight to end hunger. Thank you, Lancaster County, for your support of the Stamp Out Hunger National Food Drive.

Marcos Santiago

President, National Association of Letter Carriers, Branch 273, Lancaster