I used to read the funnies first to better prepare myself for the news. Now I read the letters first, as I find this cross section of views has a greater chance for hilarity and absurdity.

In recent days, we had contraception explained to us as a way to seemingly stop all pregnancies and thereby eliminate the need for all abortions (“Women can still control their bodies,” July 19). Yes, 10-year-olds apparently choose to be raped and some women choose to have ectopic pregnancies. That letter is a real knee-slapper.

Then we were told in a July 22 letter that “Girls have no place in baseball.” I believe this was a subtle reference to those who do not want transgender women competing in girls sports. Images of 27-year-old transgender women competing with, and obviously besting, 13-year-old girls are upsetting and clearly need to be addressed further. High school competitions? Not so much. I laughed this time that I have aged out of the “progressive” label.

Then there are the fantasists who continue to cite the failings of Congressman Lloyd Smucker, as though there will ever be a change in Lancaster County’s voters. Some of the oldest funnies recycle the same jokes over and over that way. There is comfort in always predicting the punch line. They’re always good for a chuckle.

And then there are letters stating that we’re invoking the wrath of God for various reasons. With so much shooting and raping being done mostly by men, I can see why they say they were created in God’s image.

I’ll laugh again if this gets printed.

Terrie Eshleman

Manheim