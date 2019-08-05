You printed a July 26 letter (“Climate science is complex”) about climate science that had some glaring factual errors. For example, the writer stated that atmospheric carbon dioxide levels were 1,000 times higher during past geological ice ages, when in fact carbon dioxide levels were about 50% lower in glacial times than they are today. Big difference.
The writer also stated that the geologic record shows a clear lack of correlation between Earth’s temperature and atmospheric carbon dioxide levels. In fact, the two mimic each other so closely that they have been likened to Fred Astaire dancing with Ginger Rogers. The more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, the warmer it gets, and vice versa.
The writer stated that in times past there were no polar ice caps, as if we can simply live without them. The Earth indeed did not have ice caps for much of the Mesozoic era, when dinosaurs roamed the planet. But that era also saw sea levels 250 feet higher than they are today. Our coastal cities today would not survive that, needless to say.
The writer then concluded that the science is never “settled.” Well, for 97% of climate scientists, the science is indeed settled. Their conclusion is that our atmosphere is indeed warming and that human activity is the cause of that warming.
Phil Holzinger
Lancaster