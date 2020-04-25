I’m responding to the April 21 letter “Auction coverage was disingenuous.” The writer suggests that the March 31 LNP | LancasterOnline article “Drawing a crowd,” regarding the continued operation of New Holland Sales Stables, was unfair.

In my view, the letter writer was being “disingenuous” himself by ignoring the fact that the auction attendees were not wearing masks and clearly were not practicing social-distancing, as other essential businesses are required to do.

They surely should not be permitted to potentially pass along the virus to others in such an open manner.

My grandfather owned a large local dairy farm, and I definitely know where my food comes from.

My sincere thanks to all farmers and agribusiness employees who put food on our table everyday!

Lucille Spangler

Lititz