Each Tuesday, we highlight an individual letter-to-the-editor writer. Each writer is asked the same five questions. The aim is to add to the understanding of where we’re all coming from and what we might have in common. Featured this week is Bob Bruhn, of Lititz.

1) What Lancaster County issue most concerns you?

My concerns for Lancaster County are over development and the lack of affordable housing. Commercial development, as well as housing projects, bring traffic gridlock as well as encroachment on farmland.

We have the same problems here as nationally: too much money in politics, too-long campaign cycles and too many career politicians who lose touch with the folks they claim to represent.

2) What solutions to that issue would you suggest?

When I retired to Florida in 1995, I thought traffic there was bad. Returning to Lancaster County in 2008, I found quickly that I was wrong! Development had destroyed acres of prime farmland. The influx of residents buying large homes, and more shopping centers to serve them, brought traffic gridlock here. Since more dirt is not being made, but more people are, this is a problem for state and local government. Zoning rules must guide responsible development to preserve vital agriculture.

Inflation and high mortgage rates make it difficult to purchase a home. Now, big corporations construct whole developments, both residential and commercial. Smaller types of houses, such as starter homes, ranchers, etc., seem to be a thing of the past. Unfortunately, the market seems to be the only correction. I would hate to see our county become a bedroom suburb of Philadelphia.

Politically, the next election cycle has already started. Elective office has spawned career politicians who begin with real concern for their constituents, but after they realize how the game is played, they are quickly absorbed with self-interest. As I see it, term limits are the answer. The founders of our county had the notion of “citizen politicians,” who would serve just a couple of terms and then return to private life.

3) Why do you write letters to the editor?

I formerly had a negative view of those who wrote letters to the newspaper. While living in Florida, my wife and I became involved in small-town politics. At a commission meeting, my wife spoke about an issue that a commissioner disagreed on. He then wrote a column in the paper citing his position and savaging my wife. In her defense, I wrote my first letter. I was amazed at the favorable response it got. That was the start.

I view myself as an observer of the passing scene. I don’t have all the answers, but I have a point of view. I think I can point out both right and wrong. I prefer to use humor, as in the limericks I have written, but I can also be serious about issues of concern.

4) What about you would surprise other people?

I am legally blind, and use magnification and illumination to read and write. My interest in issues came from my grandfather, who read three newspapers every day. We had lively discussions when I was very young.

I am a sports nut. I played sports, coached kids and umpired. In Florida, I was active in Little League and coached junior varsity baseball for high school. I played softball and baseball into my 70s, pitched and got batters out in the over-30 league (I was 72).

I took guitar lessons in my 60s and played in several bands. Most of my life has been devoted to family and to having fun. I don’t consider myself an ideologue. I can look at both sides of an issue.

5) What do you think sets Lancaster County apart from other places?

The mix of industry, commerce and agriculture. The hardworking, honest Pennsylvania Dutch culture. Folks would keep up their properties, sweep their sidewalks and their stoops. The Dutchified expressions: “Outen the lights,” “The coffee is all,” etc. It was a great place to raise kids.

I think that we are losing some of that in the name of “progress” but times change!