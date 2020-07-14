This is my response to the writer of the July 10 letter “Embarrassed by president’s action”:

You wrote that you are an American and Vietnam-era veteran. You wrote that President Donald Trump embarrassed you. You should be embarrassed to admit that you could not find an American flag in your house. I wish you did find one, burned it on your front lawn, got arrested and put in jail. Unfortunately, the First Amendment protects you, because you are an American.

The smartest thing this country did was to elect Donald Trump.

Peggy Ziegler

Ephrata