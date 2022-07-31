In response to the July 17 letter “Overreactions to overturning of Roe”: I’ve never read such a misguided attempt to twist the facts of an issue.

The letter writer claims to understand the Constitution, yet in her first sentence she asks LNP | LancasterOnline to “stop printing letters from people clutching their pearls about the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.” (See the First Amendment to the Constitution.)

I believe that the writer’s political bias was blatantly evident by her use of hateful language describing other letter writers as those who “spew left-wing talking points.”

Why does she find it necessary to categorize people as left-wing? Not everyone is as narrow-minded as she appears to be. There are both good and bad Republicans and Democrats. Not all people share the same values as the political party on their voter registration card.

The writer states that the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision took the regulation of abortion out of the citizens’ sphere of voting and influence and that the Dobbs decision restores the regulation of abortion to state legislatures and governors.

Sorry, but you might want to grab your own pearls for this one: The 1973 Roe decision didn’t “legalize” abortion; rather, it left the decision up to the only person who has a right to make it — the woman herself.

The Dobbs decision doesn’t take government out of the abortion discussion. Instead it gives the decision to the politicians in the state government, who, by the way, are mostly men — who have no right to tell a woman what to do with her own body.

Bob Rudy

West Lampeter Township