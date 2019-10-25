The Sept. 15 Sunday LNP letter “Worry about the Democrats first” got it partly right in response to my Aug. 25 Sunday LNP letter, “Seeking brave GOP leader to save U.S.”
It is true that I am a 90-year-old Democrat. It is also true that I was raised in the 1930s and 1940s periods of the Great Depression and World War II, when the world was different from today’s world.
Then the writer made several erroneous assumptions about me. I was not taught to sweep under the rug any dirt from my own house, organization or political party. In fact, I spoke out loudly against “Dixiecrats’’ like Jesse Helms and Strom Thurmond who held positions of power in their states and the U.S. Senate, as Democrats, espousing laws and customs of brutality against African American citizens.
Yes, I am a liberal Democrat, but my mindset does not demand that the opposing party must conform to my wishes. On the contrary, I believe compromise is essential in a successful democracy. It is not the easiest political path, but I doubt that any of us wants to live under a tyrant. It might lift spirits to read Doris Kearns Goodwin’s latest book, “Leadership: In Turbulent Times,’’ in which she presents how four of our past presidents — who all faced turbulent times — brilliantly led us out of the threatening danger.
I am very concerned about the path our current administration is taking.
Marcianne Herr
Akron