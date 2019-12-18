So many of your letters seem to be from people (“Impeachment process detailed,” Dec. 16) attempting to show how much smarter and more correct they are than an op-ed columnist (“Debunking Democrats’ impeachment narrative,” Nov. 21) who had expressed a view with which the letter writer disagreed.
The writer of the Dec. 16 letter cites three lawyers whose lifetime stated positions alone would predict their findings, which support the letter writer’s position.
What about the fourth lawyer, Jonathan Turley? Is he “chopped liver”? He is a noted and respected Georgetown University Law School professor, and a Democrat who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. But his opinion disagreed with the letter writer. Turley testified to Congress that it was the Democrats in the House of Representatives who abused their power.
Oh, for the good old days when Tip O’Neill was speaker of the House and our Democratic Party, along with its supporters, really stood for the will of the people of America, rather than the party.
Dan Nauman
Denver