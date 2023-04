This is in regard to the April 3 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Writers are wrong in defining ‘woke.’ ”

The writer describes how two previous authors of pieces published in LNP | LancasterOnline defined the word “woke” and claims their definition to be “absurd” because of “how ‘woke’ has manifested itself in our society.”

Definitions and manifestation are two very different things; therefore, the point made by the writer of the April 3 letter is moot.

Michael Crimbly

Lititz