I identify with the writer of the June 28 letter “Outrage over unequal treatment.” The things we as white people take for granted, as cited by the writer, are precisely the things our society prevents people of color from sharing in.

This blatant inequality is also highlighted so clearly by Simeon Thorpe in the personal experience he relates in his June 28 op-ed (“Black lives shouldn’t be used as props on social media”).

I identify with the letter writer’s concluding words: “I’m not thankful that I’m white. I’m outraged at how our society treats those who are not.”

Thorpe, meanwhile, calls on white people to apologize and repent. Jesus commands us to love our neighbor as ourselves. I choose to do so.

Charles Longenecker

Manheim Township