In response to the Sept. 7 letter “On FreePA’s stance toward ExtraGive,” I believe that the writer has made a serious error concerning Jesus not commenting on, or condemning, homosexuality.

I believe that the writer’s citation of Matthew 7:12 is best understood as an extension of Jesus’ teaching on prayer and a lesson on the commandment to love others. However, loving others does not imply approval of what I view as the sin of homosexuality.

While it is true that there is nothing recorded in the four Gospels in which Jesus specifically mentions homosexuality, neither did he mention child abuse, abortion or same-sex marriage.

However, Jesus did cite the condemnation od Sodom and Gomorrah in Matthew 10:15, and we know that homosexuality was rampant in those two cities. And Jesus did affirm heterosexual marriage by affirming that God made Adam and Eve, male and female, in Matthew 19:4-6.

Jesus also mentions divorce in the context of male and female (Matthew 19:9; Mark 10:11-12) — not male and male and female and female. And he supported the teachings of Moses in John 5:46-47, which makes it clear to me that he condemned the homosexuality mentioned in the likes of Leviticus 18:22 and Leviticus 20:13.

So, did Jesus condemn homosexuality? As I see it, he certainly did by supporting the Old Testament condemnation of it and affirming heterosexuality as the norm and as God’s ordained definition of marriage.

We should always use the age-old principle of comparing Scripture with Scripture to get the complete meaning of what’s being said or not being said.

Eugene (Gene) Mitchell

Strasburg