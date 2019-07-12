Thank you, Ted Fabianski, for your great July 8 letter (“Americans are sick of anti-Trump hate”). My husband is a constant writer as well; it’s great to see another person with the same feelings. I’m ready to cancel the paper, but my husband says we need to stand against the hateful lies that are printed about a president who is fighting for us. So I continue to read letters like the July 8 one that called President Donald Trump a buffoon (“2020 election is make or break”) and says if the Democrats don’t win we lose our country.
If the Democrats get in, we will lose our country. Look what the Democrats stand for. My dad and my friends who fought in our wars didn’t fight for people who would dishonor our country and flag like the Democrats. And the president’s Fourth of July parade wasn’t “a waste of money” (July 8 letter), it was great. It showed how strong our country is. If you watched it, did you see the crowd and did you hear the cheers of the people as our planes and soldiers went past? And this letter writer brings up the money for when the president goes to play golf. I guess the writer forgot that the president donates his pay.
As Fabianski says, keep up the hate — it will assure a Trump reelection. Our president isn’t a perfect man, but the lies are sick. We lived in New York for a long time and know the good he has done.
Agnes Pack
East Hempfield Township