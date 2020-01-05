The Dec. 22 Sunday LNP letter “Bible is clear on eternal life” made the statement “Jehovah’s Witnesses teach that people who are not Jehovah’s Witnesses also cease to exist after death.”
This statement is false and misleading. The Bible teaches death is a punishment, not a cycle of life. Humans were created to live forever on Earth without death or the imperfections that cause death, as well as without war, violence and injustice. Ecclesiates 9:5 says “the dead are conscious of nothing at all.” Jesus compared death with sleeping (before resurrecting a young girl and his friend Lazarus). But Jesus promised in the future “all those in the memorial tombs would hear his voice and come out” (John 5:28).
This event has not happened yet, because Jesus taught that this will happen on the last day. Four times Jesus said, “I should resurrect them on the last day” (John 6:35-54). Martha confirmed this teaching when she said: “I know he will rise in the resurrection on the last day” (John 11:24).
The word hell is also misleading, because hell is actually the grave. So I hope this will allow your readers to seek the truth from the source, JW.org. Jehovah’s Witnesses do not teach from doctrines, only from any version of the Bible.
Stephen Macready
Boyertown, Berks County