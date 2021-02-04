In my view, the Jan. 28 letter “Questions about Pa. election” furthers the treacherous “Stop the Steal” movement. The writer claims that disallowing mail-in ballots would award Pennsylvania to Donald Trump by 1.3 million votes. He asserts that Pennsylvania conducted its election unconstitutionally.

This Big Lie needs to end. It’s ripping us apart. It’s giving comfort to insurrectionists, and it’s not factually correct.

As the U.S. Constitution requires, the Pennsylvania Legislature, supported by Republicans including House Speaker Bryan Cutler, passed Act 77 in 2019. Pennsylvania’s constitution specifies, “All elections by the citizens shall be by ballot or by such other method as may be prescribed by law.”

The letter writer conflates mail-in and absentee balloting, which is for those absent or unable to visit local polling places.

Even Trump recognized the difference whenever he championed absentee ballots. He did this while lamenting that making voting more accessible means Republicans will never again win nationally.

With the state Legislature expanding “polling places” to include millions of kitchens, no-excuse balloting makes voting easier and safer. And it counters such underhanded practices as minimizing polling locations, especially in low-income districts.

Additionally, Pennsylvania’s election code doesn’t mandate rejecting ballots based solely upon signature comparison.

Why is it that the Pennsylvania law’s constitutionality wasn’t legally challenged until Trump lost? How does promoting a phony “landslide” help democracy? Is the letter writer suggesting that state legislatures be empowered, based upon wild allegations, to overturn the majority's rule? Is he advocating trashing millions of votes legally cast within published guidelines? Is holding power worth destroying America?

David H. Burke

Drumore Township