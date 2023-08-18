This is in response to the Aug. 7 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Biden’s economy is destroying US.”

I disagree with the opinion that the administration of President Joe Biden is ruining the economy.

I wanted to give credit for the letter writer’s understanding of our great divide and suggestions to improve our government, but his last sentence — “What I’m getting at is that the left would rather destroy this country and its value than admit that Biden isn’t a viable (or capable) candidate for president” — shows a major lack of understanding.

The letter writer does not mention the pandemic and former President Donald Trump’s policies of bad information, which some health experts believe led to the needless deaths of thousands of Americans from COVID-19.

Since the founding of our country, the president in office has been blamed for any issue he failed to handle perfectly — especially the economy.

Today is different, due to the indoctrination of Trump’s supporters and the stranglehold he maintains over them. Trump has also convinced his followers that all news — except Fox News, sometimes — is fake and that the mainstream media are the enemy. Most Republicans continue to believe that as fact.

Many GOP lawmakers are concentrating on dismantling or blocking Democratic-sponsored bills dealing with climate and infrastructure. Then they go home to their states and districts and boast about their good work — when they actually voted against those very projects.

We should all be very critical of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stating that if elected president he would “start slitting throats on day one.” That is a criminal threat. As good citizens, we should keep track of all legislators and contact them about their work.

Ed Spotts

Ephrata