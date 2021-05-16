Regarding the May 2 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Questions about our energy future”:

I believe the letter is missing important information. First, the writer does not mention the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which gives objective scientific information from many scientists around the world on the climate crisis we are facing.

The writer does not mention that changing climate could cut the world economy by $23 trillion in 2050, as reported by the insurance company Swiss Re.

During the past 40 years, the U.S. has suffered from almost 300 weather- and climate-related disasters that each exceeded $1 billion in losses. Last year alone, there were 22 separate billion-dollar disasters in the U.S.

On May 3, LNP | LancasterOnline published an excellent op-ed by Farhad Manjoo of The New York Times. It stated that the wind and solar boom has arrived and that the International Energy Agency declared solar power to be the cheapest new form of electricity in many places on Earth. Please read the entire piece.

There was no mention in the May 2 letter to the editor about health issues from climate change. To ignore them is not realistic. The American Academy of Pediatrics has just sent a letter to the federal Environmental Protection Agency regarding the pediatricians’ concerns for children’s health and climate change. It summarizes multiple disproportionate harms to children. It also mentions decarbonizing the electricity sector.

If we care about future generations, health effects of climate change need to be considered comprehensively.

Alan Peterson, M.D.

Pequea Township