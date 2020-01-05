I’m responding to the Dec. 28 letter “FBI must be held accountable” by one of LNP’s prolific letter writers. After a lengthy tribute to himself, he says he is “disgusted by the statements of former FBI Director James Comey.” Comey has admitted his mistakes. On the other hand, the writer sees no fault in statements made by his favorite president, Donald Trump, who has done nothing but disparage the FBI and has gone so far as to call them “scum.”
Further, according to The New York Times, Trump has publicly attacked the FBI’s Russia investigation more than 1,100 times and accused the agency of being biased against him.
Inspector General Michael Horowitz, in his released report, found no evidence of political bias in the FBI’s investigation, yet, the writer doesn’t give that any credence.
The letter writer professes concern for the reputation and undermining of the FBI. What is truly undermining that division of the Justice Department is Trump’s incessant, rambling, crude, incoherent, uninformed and self-serving tweets targeting the FBI.
In the writer’s past letters to LNP, he always found a way to blame the Clintons for just about everything. I see he has moved on to a new subject — Barack Obama — and he may have a problem using Obama’s name because, unlike Trump, Obama truly did have a scandal-free administration.
Shirley Cross
West Lampeter Township