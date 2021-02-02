My questions are for the writer of the Jan. 23 letter “Trump critics need God’s love.”

The writer stated that all Donald Trump haters, who “seem to think they are sinless and faultless,” need a shot of God’s love to change their attitude. That comment comes across as a very stereotypical one — seemingly placing everyone who thinks our country is better off without Trump as president into one group of the writer’s making.

Does the writer feel that they could not possibly be Christians because they did not like Trump’s behavior and voted against him? How does the writer feel about Joe Biden haters? Are they exempt from this shot of God’s love to change their attitudes? Or is the message only for Democrats and Republicans who voted for Biden?

I have a verse for the letter write: “Judge not lest you be judged” (Matthew 7:1-3).

Connie Bisker

Lancaster