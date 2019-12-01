Shame on you, Sunday LNP, for printing the Nov. 24 letter to the editor “Media coverage is not balanced.” It is one thing to publish an opinion that readers may not agree with. However, it is another thing to publish and give a forum to a letter that makes a number of outlandish and categorically incorrect statements.
In the letter, the writer contends that there is clear evidence that former Vice President Joe Biden strong-armed a past Ukrainian prosecutor out of office because he was investigating his son and the business of the board he sat on (Burisma). The truth is Biden, along with the rest of the European Union, banded together to have this prosecutor pushed out of office because he was the one who was corrupt.
To compound this, the writer also incorrectly contends that Biden was the one who withheld millions of dollars of aid to Ukraine. The truth is the past administration gave a substantial amount of aid to Ukraine, while the current administration is the one being investigated for withholding aid.
The writer’s two claims cannot be any further from the truth, yet you still published the letter. This is disappointing to say the least and it makes you just as complicit for sowing the seeds of discontent within this country by publishing proven falsehoods. Doesn’t LNP have an obligation to print the facts? I guess not.
James L. Beck Jr.
Lancaster