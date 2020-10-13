As a local “mind-numbed robot,” I decided to examine the real history of the United States in response to reading the letter “History about the Democrats.”

The truth is that much of the information in the letter is correct, but there is key information that is left out. For over a century, the Democratic Party was immensely racist. President Andrew Johnson played a major role in undermining Reconstruction and President Woodrow Wilson was a notorious racist who upheld Jim Crow.

However, we cannot be ignorant to recent history. Today, the United States has the largest prison population in the world, driven by both the war on drugs and profit-driven private prisons. This has led to Black people being four times more likely than white people to be arrested on nonviolent drug offenses.

The war on drugs was started by Republican Richard Nixon in the 1970s. In 1968, one of Nixon’s domestic policy advisers reportedly said, “We knew we couldn’t make it illegal to be either against the war or black, but by getting the public to associate the hippies with marijuana and Blacks with heroin, and then criminalizing both heavily, we could disrupt those communities.”

This played well into Nixon’s “Southern strategy” of picking up former “Dixiecrats” who left the Democratic Party because Republicans opposed forced busing and supported states’ rights. The political realignment that started under President Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1930s and ended with Nixon cannot be ignored when discussing racism and politics.

Keegan France

Millersville