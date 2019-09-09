I just read the Sept. 5 letter about military wages written by William Gearhart (“On military wages and carry permits”). His comments about military members having more children than they can afford was very disrespectful. My husband was a longtime Air Force member starting in 1966 (as Gearhart did). He went to Southeast Asia while I stayed home with our baby, and then he stayed on for many more years.
Many of our youngest enlisted members still live at the poverty level these days. Our military loses experienced people because they can make better pay on the outside. Despite all of this, there are still dedicated people joining the forces and serving our country with honor.
On behalf of my husband and our two grandchildren who presently serve in the Air Force, I would like to say that I deeply resent your implication that the military is not a “real” job.
Martha Bochenko
Warwick Township