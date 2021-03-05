After several tries to get a response related to my queries from U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, I sent one last letter:

Once again, sir, you have not addressed the core of my concerns. Why don’t you tell your constituents that Donald Trump lied to them and that he came nowhere near being elected either here in Pennsylvania or anywhere else in the contested states? The political chicanery in dancing around this issue to keep Trump happy is what is at issue here.

The Pennsylvania Legislature is where any voting oversight and/or correction needs to be addressed, and you using this as an excuse to continue supporting the Big Lie is insufferable.

Repeating a lie over and over and over again might work with your more gullible constituents, but a large number see both your actions and inactions and know truth when they hear it. We don’t hear it from you. History will take note.

Again: Did the election get stolen from Trump? Was there ever really a question that it was stolen? Why won’t you clearly state that Trump lied from the start and is still lying now? That lie is what is continuing to tear this country apart. You and every Republican in office need to stand by the truth, which is not what the majority of you are doing. Why?

Amy D. Mozingo

Lititz