To the writer of the Jan. 31 letter “Homeless problem in Lancaster city”:

What better place to camp out for the night than in front of the Fulton Theatre? It’s too bad that seems to have made you feel uncomfortable to the realities of life and how privileged you were to have a warm theater and then a warm bed to go home to on a cold winter night.

There will always be homeless people who choose not to take advantage of shelters, no matter how many shelters or programs exist.

What did you do to help those cold people that night? Did you go home to get blankets, gloves, scarves, sweaters, jackets or any other clothing articles from your closets? Did you go to the local drive-thru and get some burgers and hot drinks to distribute that night? Or did those theater tickets cost too much and leave your wallet empty?

The writer seems to want someone else to do something and not be proactive herself. Prayers did not keep those people warm that night or make their empty stomachs feel any better.

Before telling others to fix a problem, do something yourself that isn’t letter writing and praying.

Pat Houck

Bushkill Township

Northampton County