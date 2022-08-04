The writer of the July 15 letter “Lancaster Stands Up shuts down views” compared Lancaster Stands Up members’ organized efforts to shut down what I viewed as a dangerous Christian nationalist event to actual crimes committed by authoritarian governments. The letter writer even compared our pushback against Christian nationalism to fascist book burnings and executions carried out against political dissidents.

It is clear to me that letter writer, like many on the extreme right, is employing a textbook version of gaslighting by equating us with Confederates in the antebellum South and Nazis in the 1930s.

From the Oxford Dictionary: “Gaslighting — verb — to manipulate someone by psychological means into questioning their own sanity.”

To be clear: I believe in healthy, open discussion. This is a hallmark of American discourse. However, when political or religious beliefs lead to policies that result in the fracturing of communities and harm members of our communities, we must oppose them — and we will.

I applaud Penn Cinema and the Wyndham Lancaster Resort and Convention Center for doing the right thing in not screening this malicious propaganda. In our free-market economy, businesses have this right.

It is disheartening to see people talk about freedom and personal choice, when what they seemingly want is for everyone to bend to the will of their fringe minority. Even more concerning, some people in these groups are openly condoning acts of violence in order to accomplish that.

But that’s not how a democratic society works. We will not stand for it, nor allow it in our communities, nor on our doorsteps.

Kelly Clark

Ephrata