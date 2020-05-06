When letter writers with conservative viewpoints complain about modifications to their letters, LNP | LancasterOnline says it is necessary due to “fact-checking.”

But an April 15 letter (“Our country needs a better leader”) seemingly proves the Opinion staff doesn’t fact-check letters attacking the GOP. The writer stated it was the GOP, not Democrats, who held up passage of the CARES Act by not including Democrats in the process.

If that writer, or LNP | LancasterOnline, is interested in the real facts, the Senate version of the bill — a collaboration between both parties — was “on the 2-yard line,” according to Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer. Sounds like the Democrats had input.

Queen Nancy Pelosi, the House speaker, then returned from her California vacation to provide input in line with Congressman James Clyburn’s statements that the bill was “a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision.” Thus Pelosi’s input was to require curbing of airline emissions, voting changes, funding for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts, union representation and diversity requirements on airline boards, minimum wages and more.

None of it had to do with COVID-19.

If the letter writer followed the news and did not rely upon the untruths from Pelosi, he would have known Pelosi’s unrelated demands held up the bill for a week. Pelosi signed the final bill at a table with a “Families First” placard. Her wish list was seemingly not putting families first. It’s strange that LNP | LancasterOnline editorials have not called her out for delaying desperately needed aid to the American people.

Kenneth Haines

Mount Joy