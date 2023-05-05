This is in response to the April 28 LNP | LancasterOnline letter “On Biden’s quest for a second term.”

It is the Republican Party, not the Democratic Party, that “no longer exists.” That is because of radical MAGA politicians like former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano and Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons dominating the party.

“The senile, low IQ old man” and “the most despicable of politicians — willing to tell any lie” that the letter writer wrote about describes Trump.

I, for one, would not like to see a repeat of the 2020 presidential ballot. We need politicians who will vote for commonsense legislation like gun responsibility. We don’t need politicians with political agendas who only vote by party line.

We need to start fresh — forget about the Trump years. Because of Trump, most people voted for Joe Biden in 2020 to get rid of Trump. And we can and we will do it again, if we have to do so. We need better choices.

Linda Annan

Millersville