Like many of the anti-Trump letters the LNP | LancasterOnline Opinion staff chooses to publish, “Trump did little to prepare for pandemic” in the May 3 Sunday edition was misleading. Even untruthful.

The mission of the Pentagon’s National Center for Medical Intelligence is to protect the health of our deployed troops. If you had taken the initiative to Google it, you would have learned that the Pentagon issued a statement in early April refuting news reports that it had issued a pandemic warning in November.

It’s just like the Democrats’ political advertisement on TV stating that President Donald Trump shipped tons of our medical supplies to China. Again, a lie. The supplies were owned by a nonprofit. Our government did transport them on empty planes to China that were sent to bring back American citizens.

True journalists are not biased.

Chic Rhoads

Mount Joy