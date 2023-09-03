I am confused by the logic of the writer of the Aug. 27 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Bike lanes are waste of money.”

The letter concerned the potential usage of the Veterans Memorial Bridge connecting Wrightsville and Columbia. To write that turning it into a pedestrian and bicycle bridge would be a waste of money because the letter writer has seen very few bicyclists on the bridge seems like a frivolous conclusion and a potentially dangerous thought process.

The writer is certainly entitled to their opinion, but perhaps the future of the bridge is best left to the transportation authorities.

Carol Murphy

Colerain Township