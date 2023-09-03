Letters to the editor logo

I am confused by the logic of the writer of the Aug. 27 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline letter “Bike lanes are waste of money.”

The letter concerned the potential usage of the Veterans Memorial Bridge connecting Wrightsville and Columbia. To write that turning it into a pedestrian and bicycle bridge would be a waste of money because the letter writer has seen very few bicyclists on the bridge seems like a frivolous conclusion and a potentially dangerous thought process.

The writer is certainly entitled to their opinion, but perhaps the future of the bridge is best left to the transportation authorities.

Carol Murphy

Colerain Township

Newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags