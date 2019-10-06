Before the most recent presidential election, I thought that Donald Trump was narcissistic, had a questionable ethical and moral history, was tactless, and might do shocking things just to get attention.
I voted for him anyhow, mostly because he wasn’t Hillary Clinton. He has turned out to be the person that I expected him to be. But he has been more conservative than I expected and has made many changes that I think are good for our country. I plan to vote for him again.
The Democrats in Congress are obsessed with impeaching President Trump because they don’t think that he should be president. They are searching, so far in vain, for a crime for which they can impeach him.
The Democrats should give up this fabricated impeachment effort and instead concentrate on choosing and promoting a candidate to defeat Trump in the next election.
The American voters elected Trump in 2016, and they should have the opportunity to make that choice again. Our Constitution gives that responsibility and right to the voting population, not Congress.
John Null
East Hempfield Township