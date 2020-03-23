The Obama administration took $716 billion in future growth from Medicare to fund the failing “Obamacare.”

This will destroy the Medicare fund, critics said. Reductions were made in the following: hospital services, $260 billion; Medicare Advantage, $156 billion; home health services, $66 billion; skilled care services, $39 billion; hospice services, $17 billion; Medicaid/Children’s Health Insurance Program, $114 billion; other services, $33 billion; disproportionate share hospital payments, $56 billion. Keep your doctor, keep your hospital, save $2,500 a year, all lies and they knew it, while the costs continued to rise.

Where was the outcry from the news media? Where were the liberals who are giving misinformation about this administration today? President Donald Trump is being criticized for shutting down entry into the USA from China and Europe to stop the virus. Guess what, Europe is doing the same thing today.

Trump is being criticized for not storing hundreds of thousands of masks. Where were the masks in the previous administration? The president is proposing to give back to the American people $1 trillion to help them through this crisis, and he is criticized for his efforts. Obama took three-quarters of a trillion dollars for his pet program that failed. Where was the outcry?

Trump has the best minds in the country working for the people; now it is time to shut up and let him do his job.

Howard L. Snoke

Warwick Township