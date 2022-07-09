Why can’t the people of the United States vote on important social issues like abortion or gay marriage, like they do in the European Union?

The people of Ireland voted to legalize abortion and gay marriage, even though it is a majority Roman Catholic nation.

Abortion is legal upon request, with certain limitations, in 24 of the 27 countries in the European Union and in such countries as China, Cuba, North Korea, Russia and Vietnam.

Let the American people vote on these social and health care issues, instead of allowing a court of nine people to make those decisions.

Marcus Miller

Millersville