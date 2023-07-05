Do the recent rulings by the United States Supreme Court have you feeling depressed? Angry? Baffled? Do you feel like letting the justices know your opinion? Don’t sit there fuming. Here’s a remedy for your frustration. Contact them through an online form at bit.ly/HighCourt23. You can also call 202-479-3000 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The justices are eager to hear from the citizens whose lives they impact. The chief justice is especially receptive to any criticisms he may receive. Be aware that some of them may be on expensive luxury vacations, flying on private jets or just hanging out with wealthy friends and political operatives who truly just like them for themselves, not for any special favors they may be able to do for them.

The justices have to prioritize their time, so they may not respond right away to your email or your phone messages. But have confidence that your concerns about their moral compasses and legal pronouncements are important to them. They will respond as soon as they’ve cleaned the catch from the last fishing trip and checked the mail for any new invitations that might influence their judgments.

Gayle Ray

Warwick Township