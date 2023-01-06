This is regarding the Dec. 29 LNP | LancasterOnline article “5 things to watch in school board races.”

It strikes me as odd that parents and school boards are legislating on LGBTQ issues in their school districts without canvassing the constituency that will be most affected — the students. This is representation without representation!

Surely it would be a very simple procedure to have a ballot of all students in each school to decide what they would prefer as an outcome. The issues could be subject to debate by the student body — what a novel concept — prior to the administrators conducting a secret ballot in which all registered students would be required to submit a ballot with yes, no or abstain.

This would not only serve as a civics education exercise, but also show the students that they will have to live with the majority decision and that voting has consequences.

Not all schools in any one district would have the same outcome, so students who disagree with the outcome in their school could be allowed to transfer to a school where the outcome was more in line with their viewpoint.

George Nash

West Hempfield Township