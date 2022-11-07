I read the newspapers. I watch the news on TV. What I’ve been witnessing these past few weeks with the political diatribes and ads on TV — and with the Jan. 6, 2021, replays — is disturbing.

If the bulk of what the American population sees on TV is negative energy in the form of angry verbal output and violent actions, then that is what becomes the accepted norm for today and tomorrow.

In my opinion, we need to work on reversing the tide of discontent and vitriol. What can we do to reverse this tide? Let’s work together to put our country back on track. The time is now. Each of us could take one small, positive step. Ready, get set, go.

Jean M. Tebay

Elizabethtown