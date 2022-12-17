I think we need a midterm vote on climate change — climate change only. Let’s get the politics and money out of this process. The popular American stance on this issue is far more important. The voter would choose green (pro-climate change action) or red (anti-climate change action).

Each color would have two secondary choices: either “extreme in my position” or “willing to work with the other side or at least acknowledge their position.”

Private industry and the government would share the cost of the voting process.

Let’s see where this issue really lies in the American conscience.

Dennis Dezort

Landisville