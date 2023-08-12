The United States Tennis Association will have electronic line-calling technology on some of its courts this year for the U.S. Open. The reason: to eliminate bad calls from human line judges. No one ever complains about a bad call using this electronic system.

Likewise, I would like to suggest that Major League Baseball consider eliminating home plate umpires. They are not needed if you use a computer-controlled system to call balls and strikes.

It seems like in every baseball game there are very bad calls made by human umpires that inevitably lead to one team winning or losing. Balls and strikes should be called accurately by electronic technology, to ensure a fair and just game.

William Loercher

Manheim