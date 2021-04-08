A March 29 letter (“Another pandemic we must address”) stated that “we have another pandemic. It’s called gun violence.”

It called for us to address that pandemic.

Agreed.

To do that, let’s start by addressing war. War is a pandemic of gun violence. War is state-justified mass killing.

War is gun violence and mass killing for which we train with care and precision. Military training is training to ignore and overcome the profound human repulsion against killing, deadening the conscience so that acts the individual would never do on his or her own are done in response to nationalistic ideology and group-think.

One result can be post-traumatic stress disorder. But even more deadly, in my view, is moral injury — from which recovery is something between difficult and impossible.

War is gun violence against people we never met and do not know.

War is gun violence on an international scale — truly “mass shooting” gun violence at the wholesale level.

War is gun violence paid for by our taxes and promoted by a very sophisticated state sponsored and heartily supported by private enterprise propaganda machines.

Are we going to be able to end gun violence on the retail level as long as we promote it on the wholesale level? To ask that question is to answer it. Maybe that’s why we don’t ask it.

John K. Stoner

Akron