The Scout Law: trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent. As a Boy Scout, I believe all of us, even those who have never been Scouts, have something to learn from these 12 words. And I believe the area where people have the most to learn from the Scout Law is in the political arena.
In today’s era, when it seems the level of political discourse is lowered daily, it would do us all well to remember that simple oath.
We must all be diligent when going to the polls and make sure that we not only send to office those who share our policy viewpoints but also those who exhibit the proper morals and character. Just imagine how different our nation would be if all of those who ran our government in Washington and Harrisburg were trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent.
Carsten Brodbeck
East Hempfield Township
Troop 349