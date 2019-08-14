The news is full of reports about how people are being shot. Motivation of the killers is always hatred. There are many ways of shooting a person. Where are these haters getting their guns is the question. Or is it? Maybe the real question is, “Where are they getting their hatred?”
Why would this ugly passion make a person want to attack another person?
Published in the Aug. 7 LNP was a column from The Washington Post by Eugene Robinson. He writes about “when Trump’s presidency is reduced to a nightmarish memory.” There is more than one way to kill a person, but hatred is always the same. And you can count on it to cause the hater to desire to kill. It may not be by bullets. You can destroy a person with words. Robinson, along with many Democrats, is trying to do just that. And President Donald Trump himself isn’t far from that at times.
The Bible says, “Whoever hates his brother is a murderer” (I John 3:15).
Why can’t we disagree with each other without hatred? Shouldn’t democracy’s foundation be “Love your neighbor as yourself”? Without mutual respect, the foundation of our country is gone.
So how can we stop people from shooting people? That’s the big question. But reading columns filled with hatred in the newspaper surely isn’t going to help. Hatred and disrespect are horrible things, but anything to win an election is fair game. Right?
Bart Trowbridge
Ephrata