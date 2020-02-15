I pray that anyone who was offended by the presenter at the Grammys who said, “Ladies and gentlemen, and those who have yet to make up their minds” finds religion themselves (“This is what it’s come to,” Feb. 11 letter).
Not organized religion, but the kind of religion that comes from a personal relationship with their creator. My understanding of Jesus is he was a man who accepted everyone — even people who are complaining about a line that is from a musical called “Kinky Boots.”
Real people face oppression in the name of religion every day. Some people even complete suicide when the societal pressures are too much for them to handle. Rather than ostracizing people, let’s all learn to love people for who they are.
Ross Kaiser
East Petersburg