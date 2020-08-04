People, what is going on? Instead of trying to change what was, work on what is and what is to come. Why change history? We weren’t there.

We are all individuals with our own minds and beliefs, but let’s not be hurtful. Why do it? And where does it honestly get any of us?

Everyone matters!

What if we were color-blind or blind? Or we couldn’t hear? Whom or what would we blame then?

Let’s all look at ourselves before we judge or look at someone else.

Life is only as tough as we choose to make it or see it.

We are all created equal, aren’t we? At least that’s what I believe. The choices we make are the results we are creating. It seems to me they are poor choices because we are fighting and hurting each other. What are we gaining from it besides hatred and frustration, which turn into a cancer that just keeps on growing?

We’re all in this life together. Let’s change what we can and accept what we can’t.

If we would put all this energy into working with each other, what an amazing world we would create. Hate just brings more hate and animosity. Now tell me what does that honestly accomplish? What are we trying to prove or teach anyone, especially the kids?

We can’t allow pride, selfishness, ignorance, etc., to ruin our lives because life is just too darn short. Let’s just live and let live!

Debbie Huegel

Conestoga