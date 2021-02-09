Is now the time to examine our conscience and decide we won’t underwrite the excessive costs of war and militarism?

The coronavirus pandemic and environmental destruction dwarf any military threat short of global nuclear war. And yet, our government has for over half a century allocated way too much to the military and far too little to environmental protection and health care.

In his book “The United States of War: A Global History of America's Endless Conflicts, from Columbus to the Islamic State,” David Vine writes that the “amount the U.S. has spent on its post-9/11 wars could have funded health care to adulthood plus two years of Head Start for every one of the 13 million children living in poverty in the U.S., as well as public college scholarships for 28 million students, two decades of health care for 1 million veterans, and 10 years of salaries for 4 million people working in clean energy jobs.”

When filing our federal income tax returns this year, let’s consider redirecting what we pay to underwrite war and militarism toward programs that provide national security like ending the current coronavirus pandemic and averting a looming environmental disaster.

Harold A. Penner

Akron