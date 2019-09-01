FYI:
— Greenland was never for sale.
— Mexico was never going to pay for the wall.
— There was not blame on both sides in the white supremacist riots in Charlottesville, Virginia.
— Immigrants were never invading our country in hordes.
— Background checks were never going to happen.
— Former President Barack Obama was not born in Kenya.
— President Donald Trump is not a good golfer.
— The Donald is not the chosen one.
— The only thing worse than a bad Republican is a good one who keeps his mouth shut (Congressman Lloyd Smucker).
— The National Rifle Association is not an equal branch of government.
— What does Israel do for the U.S.?
— Is Israel a socialist country? It has government-paid health care for all.
— Would you like to be in a foxhole with Trump?
Bob Daecher
Lititz