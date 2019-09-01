FYI:

— Greenland was never for sale.

— Mexico was never going to pay for the wall.

— There was not blame on both sides in the white supremacist riots in Charlottesville, Virginia.

— Immigrants were never invading our country in hordes.

— Background checks were never going to happen.

— Former President Barack Obama was not born in Kenya.

— President Donald Trump is not a good golfer.

— The Donald is not the chosen one.

— The only thing worse than a bad Republican is a good one who keeps his mouth shut (Congressman Lloyd Smucker).

— The National Rifle Association is not an equal branch of government.

— What does Israel do for the U.S.?

— Is Israel a socialist country? It has government-paid health care for all.

— Would you like to be in a foxhole with Trump?

Bob Daecher

Lititz