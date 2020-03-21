Well, now there is a plague upon the land in the form of COVID-19.

This brings to mind the many letters to this newspaper saying that America has turned its back on God. It is common for letters to cite the ban on prayer in public schools, the acceptance of all sexual orientations or the belief in man-made climate change as omens of bad outcomes.

I would like to point to something else I feel is a moral failing in our nation: Each half of the population of this country, liberal or conservative, resents the other half. Sometimes, way too often, it reaches the point of downright hatred. There seems to be a stubborn inability to view the other side as having any positive quality at all.

Hatred is a poison that hurts both ways. It is time we stopped poisoning ourselves this way. We must have a change of mind, and begin to entertain the idea that the despised other side may have a few good points, after all.

We now have ample time to consider this during our social isolation. When we come back out and hear others spout dislike or hatred, we can calmly say, “I don’t see it like that now.”

Claudia Kirk

Bart Township