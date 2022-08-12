When the U.S. Constitution was written, in particular the Second Amendment, the founders had no idea that, over time, there would be guns capable of firing rapid rounds of bullets.

I’m not here to promote curtailing guns, although I think that would be wonderful. But in reading the Second Amendment, I can’t find anything that mentions a “God-given right” as one member of Congress recently said on the U.S. House floor.

What I suggest is to ban body armor. For what reason would anyone other than members of the military or police need it? Maybe someone who intends to use a weapon to destroy as many lives as possible would have second thoughts if they had no armor, which is not mentioned in the Constitution.

Robert Donnelly

East Hempfield Township