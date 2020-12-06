Thank you, Nicole Brambila, for the Lancaster Watchdog article in the Nov. 29 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline highlighting the reckless behavior of Spooky Nook Sports in choosing to host a Nov. 21 girls basketball tournament.

The tournament included 53 teams from across Pennsylvania and out of state. This was incredibly irresponsible, given the dangerously high rate of COVID-19 infection in Lancaster County. The staff at our hospitals are under severe stress, and many area schools are closed. And yet, nonessential places like Spooky Nook, gyms and bars are open and continue to be fertile grounds for the spread of the novel coronavirus.

We need to do better, and I don’t just mean Spooky Nook. We all need to make better choices as individuals, family members, businesses and institutions. COVID-19 underscores that what we do affects not just ourselves but the whole of our community. Let’s dig deep and think about our common good as a community. The sooner we do this, the better off we’ll be as a community as we wait for effective vaccines and for people to get vaccinated.

This is the season to check the size of our hearts and make sure that they aren’t two sizes too small. There is some hope because, after all, even the Grinch learned to become bigger-hearted.

Cindy Foster-Clark

Manor Township