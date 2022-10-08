This is in response to the Sept. 30 letter regarding the potential employment of retired police dogs in schools for security (“Dogs can help keep schools safe”).

Canine officers are retired when they’re too old to protect the public after a lifetime of risking their lives to do so.

Once a K-9 officer is paired to a handler, that dog can only live with the handler. Even when retired, the dog is just too dangerous to the public unless with the handler or their family.

Rather than putting yet another living target into schools, wouldn’t it make more sense to just, you know, get the weapons off the street in the first place?

Oh, wait. We live in Pennsylvania, where guns seemingly come before life, unless you’re a fetus.

Ross Kaiser

East Petersburg