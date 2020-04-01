COVID-19 is a real problem, but media coverage and government directives have turned it into a panic. The actions that we have taken have already created huge negative consequences, which will grow much worse since we now have been directed to extend them at least through the end of April.

Here is what I learned from articles by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Harvard University. COVID-19 is similar to a flu virus. It is spread by respiratory droplets when infected people cough or sneeze, just like the flu. Flu season usually starts in the fall, peaks in the winter, and ends by May. The flu virus dies more quickly in spring’s warm moist air.

So, how will this epidemic end? No one is positive but, in my opinion, it will end just like most flu seasons. Its end will come from the weather change, not from actions that have shut down our economy.

What do I believe will remain by this summer? Not much COVID-19, but millions of unemployed, trillions of dollars of new debt, failed small businesses, interrupted educations, new federal mandates and programs, retirement investments decimated, and citizens even more dependent on government.

Instead, take an approach that is not so totally disruptive. Isolate only the most vulnerable portions of our population. Businesses decide whether to open or close. Customers decide whether to risk patronizing those businesses. In our society we often choose between increased risk and benefits. I would choose to resume my life as it was before COVID-19. Others may disagree, so they could make a different choice.

John Null

East Hempfield Township