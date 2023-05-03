Do you want to be able to vote yes or no on the issue of voter identification in Pennsylvania and put this issue to rest once and for all?

In January, the state Senate passed Senate Bill 1, which would have allowed “we the people” to vote yes or no in a referendum for a state constitutional amendment requiring identification to vote.

The state House finally took up the bill recently and removed the language about voter identification. Apparently, the majority of state House members don’t think we are smart enough to vote on this issue.

Is there a better example of democracy than giving the voters a direct say on the matter? What a disappointment.

Stephanie Palic

Manheim Township